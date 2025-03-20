Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, and more rediscover the wonders and pitfalls of companionship in The Four Seasons trailer

Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and more embark on an unforgettable vacation in the Netflix’s The Four Seasons series trailer.

I don’t know if you’ve ever vacationed with friends, but it can be challenging. Typically, everyone has a different idea of where they’d like to go, and personality clashes can turn a fantasy destination into Hell on Earth. Then again, some groups make it work, creating lasting memories, chuckle-worthy callbacks, and an experience worth all the careful planning involved. Today, Netflix is proud to present its trailer for The Four Seasons, a cozy, new comedy series about three couples making the best of awkward situations when their group vacation takes unexpected turns.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Four Seasons courtesy of Netflix:

“Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name.”

The Four Seasons is a retread of the 1981 Universal movie of the same name. Alan Alda directed and wrote the 1981 version, which stars Alda, Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Rita Moreno, Jack Westen, Bess Armstrong, and Elizabeth Alda. In 1981’s The Four Seasons, three couples vacation together every season. After one couple divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are more potent than those that might tear them apart.

Netflix’s The Four Seasons trailer unleashes shenanigans as a group vacation goes off the rails. The trip begins innocently enough. However, things spiral out of control as one unpredictable domino falls against the next, creating frustration, ill-received pranks, and sensitivity about overall happiness within marriage.

What do you think about Netflix’s The Four Seasons trailer? Have you ever had a negative group vacation experience? I have. It involves going to Coachella 2006 and getting off on the wrong foot with my buddy’s new girlfriend. S**t started rolling downhill almost immediately. It wasn’t all bad, though. An L.A. oxygen bar can work wonders.

The Four Seasons premieres on Netflix on Thursday, May 1.