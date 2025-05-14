Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6, plus Netflix orders more of The Four Seasons, The Diplomat & more

Netflix is usually in the headlines for cancelling a bunch of shows, but today, the streaming giant has much better news—it’s dishing out renewals instead. During Netflix’s upfronts presentation, it was announced that Bridgerton has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6; that’s right, gentle reader, it’s a double renewal. It was also revealed that the upcoming fourth season will debut in 2026.

The fourth season of Bridgerton will center on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton brood. Unwilling to settle down like his brothers, his perspective changes when he encounters a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The Four Seasons, Tina Fey’s adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name, is also returning for a second season. The first season stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, and Marco Calvani as three couples in a long-time friend group that’s upended when one of the couples breaks up.

Forever, the contemporary adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, also received a second season renewal. The series stars Lovie Simone as Keisha and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin, two Black teens who went to preschool together but haven’t seen each other since — until a New Year’s Eve party reunites them, and sends them into the at-times tumultuous, always sweet whirlwind of first love. Creator Mara Brock Akil said, “ This show was never just about first love — it was about being seen, about letting teenagers be soft, complicated, and real. And the world showed up for that. Season 2 is our love letter back to the people who said, ‘Yes, this is for me.’ We’re honored, we’re excited, and we’re ready to go even deeper. Thank you to Netflix — Season 2 is coming soon! “

Keri Russell will be back as Kate Wyler for a fourth season of The Diplomat, with the third season set to premiere this fall. The show centers on Wyler, the newly appointed United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she helps to defuse an international crisis, forges strategic alliances and adjusts to her new place in the spotlight. She also manages her deteriorating marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler.

Rounding up the renewals are Survival of the Thickest, which will be back for a third and final season, and My Life with the Walter Boys, which has been renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere later this year.