A nightmarish Bridgerton Ball experience in Michigan courts Willy Wonka Experience levels of “complete chaos” while disappointing fans

When fans think of Netflix‘s Bridgerton, elaborate soirees, delectable food, and forbidden love come to mind. So, when a “Bridgerton Ball” held in Michigan offers fans a chance to “step into the enchanting world of the Regency-era … for an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm,” it’s difficult not to imagine living like a high-profile socialite for the evening. Unfortunately, reports about the “Bridgerton Ball” turning out more like the Fyre Festival or Willy Wonka Experience are swirling, leaving fans feeling like a lump of coal in the face of an opportunity to shine like a diamond.

According to online reports, the “Bridgerton Ball” was a disorganized, unmitigated mess. Fans who paid to attend felt like the organizers scammed them out of money and a good time. One Bridgerton fan who paid $300 to participate in the event but could not attend collected photos and comments from others who managed to make the party, and the evidence is clear that the “Bridgerton Ball” was a nightmare. Among other low-rent features, the Ball featured a lone stripper as the evening’s entertainment, vendors selling Kit Kats, and a costume contest that never happened.

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on pic.twitter.com/EUgX482w8j — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

While Netflix does host a touring Bridgerton-themed event called the “The Queen’s Ball: The Brigerton Experience,” the recent “Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball” is anything but authentic to what fans expect when the price of admission is $150 to $1,000.

“The way it was described was this would be [a] Bridgerton event and we were going to have classical music, a good dinner, and there was going to be a play, and they were going to pick diamonds the season,” one attendee told ABC. “They were going to give away all of these prizes. And we went in, and it’s completely empty in there.”

“It was complete chaos,” said another in the report. “They never even scanned our tickets. We paid to eat dinner, and there were random people all throughout the venue.”

On Reddit, one person who attended the Ball wrote, “My family and I just left the Detroit Bridgerton Ball. It was absolutely HORRENDOUS. There was nowhere to sit. Although the venue was nice, the decor was sparse and extremely tacky. It wasn’t even Bridgerton-themed! We spent $400 on tickets for a complete b*s experience!”

“Besides the lackluster event itself, they promised a cash prize to the best dressed (didn’t happen), that they’d choose a diamond of the season like they do in the show/other bridgerton inspired balls (didn’t happen), and had an itinerary with contradicting information,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

Food apparently ran out after an hour, and some was raw. No one was there to pick up plates, so you had to deal with strangers’ leftovers yourself pic.twitter.com/VpbZqHZxwS — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

When asked to explain the event’s lackluster conditions and woefully underwhelming presentation, Uncle N Me LLC, who promoted the party, released a statement, saying: “We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize. Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings. Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve …we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.”

Yikes! No one wanted cocktail franks and wilted salad when they were expecting champagne and caviar. Some fans demand a full refund for the disastrous experience, while others wonder what the hell happened. Where’s Lady Whistledown when you need her to pen a scathing review?

