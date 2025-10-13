You will experience ups and downs with the season 4 teaser of Bridgerton from Netflix

You are cordially invited back to the hit Netflix series Bridgerton for a new season. The streamer has just dropped the teaser trailer for season 4 and prepares fans for the ups and downs of the upcoming story and the question asked is, “Will you rise to the occasion?” This eight-episode season comes from executive producer and showrunner Jess Brownell, and her fellow executive producers include Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Part 1’s premiere date (episodes 401-404) is set for January 29, 2026, while part 2 (episodes 405-408) will stream on February 26, 2026.

The official synopsis reads,

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

The series regulars are set to include Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

Additional key cast members will include Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley), Isabella Wei (Posy Li), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li) and Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun).

Star Luke Thompson had some praise for showrunner Jess Brownell, as he stated, “ The scripts that Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting. The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025