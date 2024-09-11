Halo’s Yerin Ha to star alongside Luke Thompson for a slow burn romance in Bridgerton Season 4

Yerin Ha is ready to light the flame of a slow-burn romance with Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton for Season 4 of the Netflix series.

Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton is all atwitter this Wednesday afternoon as news that Yerin Ha (Halo, Dune: Prophecy, Reef Break) is about to light up the hit show’s fourth season. Netflix unveiled a teaser video this morning introducing Ha as Sophie Baek (Sophie Beckett in the books), the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). Sophie engages in a slow-burn romance with Benedict in Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman, the source material for Bridgerton Season 4.

Here’s the official logline for Bridgerton Season 4 courtesy of Netflix:

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

In An Offer From a Gentleman, Sophie is the daughter of an earl and one of his maids. Despite living in the earl’s house, he never claimed her as his kin, letting her endure a distressing upbringing while suffering her stepmother and stepsisters. Is anyone else getting Cinderella vibes?

Sophie is a Bridgerton fan favorite, with readers and Netflix bingers waiting impatiently for her arrival. Last season saw Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) realizing their undeniable connection, while Eloise (Claudia Jessie), my favorite Bridgerton character, left for Scotland with Francesca. However, Eloise promised to return before her mother’s masquerade ball.

Many know Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, a 16-year-old from the planet Madrigal, from Paramount’s Halo series. Ha played the character for two seasons, bringing attitude and drama to the action-packed sci-fi adaptation of the legendary Halo video game series.

Ha plays Young Kasha in HBO’s upcoming Dune prequel series Dune: Prophecy. The highly anticipated series revolves around the lives of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful social, political, and religious order of influence in the Dune universe. Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Joshi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sophia Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Jade Anouka, Aofie Hinds, Tabu, and many more create the cast of this mysterious Dune saga.

Do you still tune in for Netflix’s Bridgerton? How will Sophie react to Benedict’s open-minded approach toward romance? We’re interested to find out.

Source: Deadline
Halo's Yerin Ha to star alongside Luke Thompson for a slow burn romance in Bridgerton Season 4
