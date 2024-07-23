Bridgerton Season 4 focuses on finding a worthy match for Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton

The Regency era matchmaking never ends at Netflix, with the streamer proudly announcing the next candidate for Bridgerton Season 4. The Shondaland drama turns the spotlight on Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton next season as he searches for his “Lady in Silver.” On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a Bridgerton Season 4 teaser, promising the period drama’s “most compelling match will be unmasked!” Do I sense a Masquerade Ball approaching? Welcome to the Marriage Mart, Bridgers!

Here’s the official synopsis for Bridgerton Season 4:

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

It's official – next season is Benedict season on #Bridgerton!!! pic.twitter.com/SoxCoKxGsz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 23, 2024

Bridgerton Season 4 continues the threads left by the Season 3 finale, in which Eloise promised to return from Scotland (with Francesca) in time for her mother’s anticipated masquerade ball. The Season 4 events take inspiration from the third book in Julia Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman. Season 3 finds Benedict exploring his sexuality while fancying a woman named Tilly Arnold. The two share an intense connection, amplified by Tilly encouraging Benedict to form a thruple with herself and another man, Paul.

“I think, for me, when we talked about Benedict’s storyline this season in the room, so many of us, including myself, felt like he reads as a queer character in Season 1 and 2. So we felt like we wanted to make sense of that,” Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told Deadline. “I think we will continue that storyline of him exploring his fluidity going forward. This isn’t the end of that.”

It’s only been six weeks since the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 hit Netflix, and already we’re hearing news about Season 4! I’m loathe to say I’m not current with Season 3, with Bridgerton being on my guilty pleasure watch list. What can I say? I love the drama! I must get caught up before Bridgerton Season 4 drops to shout at my screen alongside my fellow Bridgers. LFG, Benedict!