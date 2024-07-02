Bridgerton Season 3 bucks Baby Reindeer from the Top 10 to become one of Netflix’s most popular TV series of all time

Bridgerton Season 3 is dancing circles around the competition and making history as one of Netflix’s most-watched series ever.

By
Netflix, Top 10, Baby Reindeer, Bridgerton

Quick! Someone get Lady Whistledown a fan before she passes out from shock at the latest update for Netflix‘s Top 10 TV List. Bridgerton is back on Netflix, folks, and it’s climbing up the charts faster than ever. The third season of the Shonda Rhimes series is part of Netflix’s elite Most Popular TV List (English) while sitting in the 10th spot. The fancy pants series racked up 91.9 million views since its debut, with seasons one and two rising in popularity to take the 4th and 9th spot on the list. Additionally, Bridgerton Season 3 wears the 1st spot crown this week with 6.6 million views, while Bridgerton Season 2 takes the 5th spot (2.1M), Season 1 claims the 6th slot (2M), and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story got bummed to the 8th spot with 1.8M views.

Elsewhere on the list, Richard Lagravenese’s romantic comedy A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron, debuted at #1 on the English Films List with 26.8M views making it the most watched title of the week. On the action front, Jessica Alba’s Trigger Warning is kicking ass in the #2 slot with 26.3M views. Another outstanding title, Ultraman: Rising, blasted off in the #5 position with 3.7M views.

On the TV front, the sci-fi drama series Supacell debuted in second place on the English TV List with 6.4M views. Supacell stars Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, and Eric Kofi Abrefa, focusing on seemingly ordinary people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They don’t seem to have a connection between them aside from being Black.

Documentaries are favored this week with two presentations landing on the list, including Season 2 of Worst Roommate Ever taking third place (5.7M views) and America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders erecting a human pyramid to reach fourth place (3.7M views). Season 3 of the exceptional fantasy adventure series Sweet Tooth landed in ninth place (1.8M views), and Season 2 of the reality dating competition series Perfect Match charmed its way into tenth place (1.7M views).

What do you plan to watch this week? Are you surprised by Bridgerton‘s continued popularity? Did they rename the Black AF project to Supacell, and nobody told me? I must investigate. Let us know what you’re watching in the comments section below.

Source: Netflix
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Bridgerton Season 3 bucks Baby Reindeer from the Top 10 to become one of Netflix’s most popular TV series of all time
Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton answer the call of Netflix’s dark comedy series Sirens
Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock get toxic for a darkly comedic Netflix limited series called Sirens
Straw Hats share an emotional reunion as production on One Piece Season 2 sets sail in South Africa
View All

About the Author

8447 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Bridgerton News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Sunny TV Review

Rashida Jones and A24 team for the latest dark genre offering from AppleTV+ that proves it is the most creative streaming platform out there.

Load more articles