Bridgerton Season 3 bucks Baby Reindeer from the Top 10 to become one of Netflix’s most popular TV series of all time

Quick! Someone get Lady Whistledown a fan before she passes out from shock at the latest update for Netflix‘s Top 10 TV List. Bridgerton is back on Netflix, folks, and it’s climbing up the charts faster than ever. The third season of the Shonda Rhimes series is part of Netflix’s elite Most Popular TV List (English) while sitting in the 10th spot. The fancy pants series racked up 91.9 million views since its debut, with seasons one and two rising in popularity to take the 4th and 9th spot on the list. Additionally, Bridgerton Season 3 wears the 1st spot crown this week with 6.6 million views, while Bridgerton Season 2 takes the 5th spot (2.1M), Season 1 claims the 6th slot (2M), and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story got bummed to the 8th spot with 1.8M views.

Elsewhere on the list, Richard Lagravenese’s romantic comedy A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron, debuted at #1 on the English Films List with 26.8M views making it the most watched title of the week. On the action front, Jessica Alba’s Trigger Warning is kicking ass in the #2 slot with 26.3M views. Another outstanding title, Ultraman: Rising, blasted off in the #5 position with 3.7M views.

On the TV front, the sci-fi drama series Supacell debuted in second place on the English TV List with 6.4M views. Supacell stars Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, and Eric Kofi Abrefa, focusing on seemingly ordinary people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They don’t seem to have a connection between them aside from being Black.

Documentaries are favored this week with two presentations landing on the list, including Season 2 of Worst Roommate Ever taking third place (5.7M views) and America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders erecting a human pyramid to reach fourth place (3.7M views). Season 3 of the exceptional fantasy adventure series Sweet Tooth landed in ninth place (1.8M views), and Season 2 of the reality dating competition series Perfect Match charmed its way into tenth place (1.7M views).

What do you plan to watch this week? Are you surprised by Bridgerton‘s continued popularity? Did they rename the Black AF project to Supacell, and nobody told me? I must investigate. Let us know what you’re watching in the comments section below.