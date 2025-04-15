The Four Seasons trailer has its all-star cast go on a less-than-optimal getaway

Netflix today debuted the official trailer for THE FOUR SEASONS, produced by Universal Television, a cozy new comedy series from co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. Starring Marco Calvani, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Fey, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen and Kerri Kenney-Silver.

THE FOUR SEASONS premieres Thursday, May 1 on Netflix.

The official synopsis reads,

“Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, THE FOUR SEASONS is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name.”

Producers on the project include Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman. The Four Seasons is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company. David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond are the executive producers on board. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield are the co-creators, writers, executive producers and showrunners of the Netflix series, while Lang Fisher also directs.

Fey stated to Netflix, “I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us, and I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home.”

The Four Seasons is a retread of the 1981 Universal movie of the same name. Alan Alda directed and wrote the 1981 version, which stars Alda, Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Rita Moreno, Jack Westen, Bess Armstrong, and Elizabeth Alda. In 1981’s The Four Seasons, three couples vacation together every season. After one couple divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are more potent than those that might tear them apart.

THE FOUR SEASONS. Steve Carell as Nick in Episode 102 of The Four Seasons. Cr. JON PACK/Netflix © 2024

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, Kerri Kenney as Anne, Colman Domingo as Danny, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 104 of The Four Seasons. Cr. Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2024

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Steve Carell as Nick and Erica Henningsen as Ginny in Episode 105 of The Four Seasons. Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Kerri Kenney as Anne, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Colman Domingo as Danny in Episode 107 of The Four Seasons. Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024