Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youseff, and Cory Michael Smith to star in Succession creator’s next film project

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of Succession, is one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood after the booming success of his enthralling HBO drama. Any network or studio would be lucky to have him, and HBO knows this. In the interest of keeping one of their best and brightest talents close, Armstrong’s next project, a star-studded feature film about billionaires caught in an international crisis, is on the fast track to audiences who crave nail-biting drama and unforgettable characters. Today, we’ve learned that Steve Carell (The Office, Despicable Me, The 40-Year Old Virgin), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore, Asteroid City, The Darjeeling Limited), Ramy Youseff (Mo, See Dad Run, Poor Things), and Cory Michael Smith (Gotham, Saturday Night, May December) will lead the cast of Armstrong’s Succession follow-up, making the project all the more enticing.

According to the movie’s logline, Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming feature revolves around “a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

While the film has yet to reveal its title, an image of the screenplay is making the rounds. Interestingly, a harsh water spot obscures the top portion of the packet, where the title would be. Also, is that snow or cocaine in the top left corner of the document? It isn’t easy to tell.

HBO expects filming to begin later this month in Park City, Utah. The screenplay implies they’ll need to step on the gas if they hope to release the film this Spring.

“I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on ‘Succession’ has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so,” Armstrong said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”

Added Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, “We’re ecstatic to be back in business with the singular talent Jesse Armstrong coming off our fruitful collaboration on Succession. Jesse once again raises the bar with a bold examination of modern greed, power and male ambition. That this feature serves as his directorial debut will only elevate what is already thrilling on the page, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this timely film with the world soon.”

Are you a Succession fan? I’ve not seen a single frame of the show, but I hope to rectify that soon. Are you looking forward to Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming film? What should its title be? Let us know in the comments section below.