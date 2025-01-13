Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to tackle the ongoing international financial crisis in a new film for HBO

After delivering Succession, one of the most compelling and talked-about shows in recent memory, the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, is ready to tackle his next project at HBO. According to Deadline, Jesse Armstong’s next project is a film about the ongoing international financial crisis, not a television series. Based on Armstrong’s original idea, the untitled project is getting set up at HBO Films.

Jesse Armstong is writing and executive producing the film alongside Frank Rich. Plot specifics remain a mystery, though Deadline says the untitled film could revolve around four friends who meet up during the crippling events of an ongoing international financial crisis. The project is moving fast, likely to capitalize on Succession‘s popularity, which ended its final season on May 28, 2023. Wow! Has it really been that long? Dag, yo. As long as everyone’s schedules align, production could begin later this year.

Astonishingly, Succession amassed 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins. The four-season drama stars Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, and Scholl Nicholson. Succession focuses on the Roy family, who control the world’s biggest media and entertainment company. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company.

Succession is often compared to the comedic sitcom Seinfeld in that it’s a show revolving around horrible people. Succession captured the public interest in a way rarely seen by today’s standards, what with everyone’s attention spans being trash. Some say the series ended prematurely, even if some actors, like Brian Cox, were ready to move on. I would not be surprised if HBO gave Jesse Armstong everything he needed to ensure his financial crisis film was a success. After all, expectations will be high.

Are you interested in Jesse Armstong’s next project? Is a film about the ongoing financial crisis the best direction for Armstrong? If the endeavor is half as intense as Succession, HBO could have another smash hit on their hands. Who would you cast in Armstrong’s next project? Do you think any actors from Succession will join the production? Let us know in the comments section below.