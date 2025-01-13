Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to tackle the ongoing international financial crisis in a new film for HBO

By
Jesse Armstrong, financial crisis, HBO, Succession

After delivering Succession, one of the most compelling and talked-about shows in recent memory, the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, is ready to tackle his next project at HBO. According to Deadline, Jesse Armstong’s next project is a film about the ongoing international financial crisis, not a television series. Based on Armstrong’s original idea, the untitled project is getting set up at HBO Films.

Jesse Armstong is writing and executive producing the film alongside Frank Rich. Plot specifics remain a mystery, though Deadline says the untitled film could revolve around four friends who meet up during the crippling events of an ongoing international financial crisis. The project is moving fast, likely to capitalize on Succession‘s popularity, which ended its final season on May 28, 2023. Wow! Has it really been that long? Dag, yo. As long as everyone’s schedules align, production could begin later this year.

Astonishingly, Succession amassed 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins. The four-season drama stars Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, and Scholl Nicholson. Succession focuses on the Roy family, who control the world’s biggest media and entertainment company. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company.

Succession is often compared to the comedic sitcom Seinfeld in that it’s a show revolving around horrible people. Succession captured the public interest in a way rarely seen by today’s standards, what with everyone’s attention spans being trash. Some say the series ended prematurely, even if some actors, like Brian Cox, were ready to move on. I would not be surprised if HBO gave Jesse Armstong everything he needed to ensure his financial crisis film was a success. After all, expectations will be high.

Are you interested in Jesse Armstong’s next project? Is a film about the ongoing financial crisis the best direction for Armstrong? If the endeavor is half as intense as Succession, HBO could have another smash hit on their hands. Who would you cast in Armstrong’s next project? Do you think any actors from Succession will join the production? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Russo brothers, Avengers, Secret Wars
Why the Russo brothers are returning for Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars
mel gibson
Mel Gibson uses Ridley Scott’s Gladiator as a reference point when making movies
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to tackle the ongoing international financial crisis in a new film for HBO
The Academy extends the Oscars 2025 voting period, delays nominations again as the Nominees Luncheon is canceled
View All

About the Author

8943 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Jesse Armstrong News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles