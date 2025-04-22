Mountainhead teaser trailer: Steve Carell and billionaire friends face the end of the world in film from the creator of Succession

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the HBO series Succession wrapped up its four season run back in 2023 – and now, Armstrong and HBO are continuing their working relationship with the film Mountainhead , which is set to premiere on HBO on May 31st. With that date swiftly approaching, a teaser trailer for Mountainhead has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

The film has the following synopsis: A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis. Now, thanks to the teaser trailer, we have an idea of how that international crisis is going to play out – and how the billionaire characters react to it.

The group of billionaire friends are tech executives Randall (Steve Carell of The Office), Hugo Van Yalk, a.k.a. Souper (Jason Schwartzman of Rushmore), Venis (Cory Michael Smith of Saturday Night), and Jeff (Ramy Youssef of Poor Things). Also in the cast are Hadley Robinson (Anyone But You), Andy Daly (Semi-Pro), Ali Kinkade (Lessons in Chemistry), Daniel Oreskes (Law & Order: Organized Crime), David Thompson (It’s What’s Inside), Amie MacKenzie (Publish or Perish), and Ava Kostia (Romance on the Ranch).

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Mountainhead was only just announced in January, with the cast signing on in March. Filming took place in Park City, Utah and wrapped earlier this month. The May 31st release date comes on the final day of Emmy eligibility for the 2024-25 season. So HBO is obviously hoping to earn some Emmy nominations with this one.

Armstrong wrote and directed the film and serves as an executive producer with Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick.

I have yet to watch a single episode of Succession. I might catch up on that show someday, but in the meantime, Mountainhead does look like a movie I would be interested in checking out.

What did you think of the Mountainhead teaser trailer? Did you watch Succession, and will you be watching this movie when it reaches HBO at the end of next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.