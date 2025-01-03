The Franchise cancelled by HBO after one season

Deadline reports that The Franchise has been cancelled by HBO after one season. “ We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors, ” said an HBO spokesperson. “ While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future. “

Created by Jon Brown and executive produced by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes (who directed the first episode), the comedy series follows the crew of an unloved superhero franchise movie as they fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Although The Franchise received decent reviews from critics, the audience just wasn’t there to justify another season. So the news of this cancellation isn’t too surprising. The series starred Himesh Patel (Tenet), Aya Cash (The Boys), Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Billy Magnussen (The Many Saints of Newark), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Darren Goldstein (Ozark), Isaac Powell (American Horror Story), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War).

Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the series, saying, “ The Franchise is a very specific and targeted send-up of the very industry and projects that the producers and crew of this series are a part of. There is a lot of potential for The Franchise to continue making fun of Hollywood blockbusters for seasons to come with this eight-episode season, never overstaying its welcome while still cramming in copious jokes at the expense of Hollywood studios. With great performances from everyone, led by a hilariously deadpan Himesh Patel, The Franchise should be HBO’s next big hit. I laughed out loud multiple times throughout the series, especially during the back half of the season, with the cameos (both real and fictional) making this a long-awaited satire of superhero fatigue. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Did you watch The Franchise? How do you feel about the series getting cancelled by HBO after just one season?