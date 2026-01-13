The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is set to become a TV series from Sky

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo TV series

For some years, Amazon has been attempting to develop a TV adaptation of the popular crime novel, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Veena Sud, best known for developing The Killing for AMC, has been attached to serve as showrunner on Amazon’s series. It was initially reported that the project would not be a sequel or continuation of the story from the books or films, but would instead place Lisbeth Salander in today’s world with a new setting, new characters and a new story. Amazon MGM Studios was set to produce the series with Left Bank Pictures.

Sky’s the limit

The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that the TV series based on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will officially be made by Sky from the UK. Sky confirmed that they will be collaborating with Left Bank Pictures, which has also made The Crown and Dept Q. The new show is aiming to be an eight-part series that promises to be a “bold and contemporary reimagining [that] brings The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo into the present, grounded in the characters and investigative DNA of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium novels, with themes that carry heightened relevance today.”

Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Behind Her Eyes, Spider-Noir) and Angela LaManna (The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Behind Her Eyes) are attached to pen and executive produce the show. Executive producers will also include Andy Harries, Charlotte Moore and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures, and Sam Hoyle for Sky. There has not been an announcement of casting, but production is being planned to take place in Lithuania in the Spring.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo film franchise

Lisbeth Salander has been portrayed by several actresses over the years, with Noomi Rapace playing the character in the Swedish film trilogy consisting of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest. Rooney Mara took on the role in David Fincher’s English-language adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Claire Foy stepped into the character for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, an adaptation which was based on the novel by David Lagercrantz and served as a soft-reboot of the franchise. Unfortunately, the film was a critical and commercial disappointment which brought the big-screen side of the franchise to a halt.

David Fincher was planning on following up his remake with two more sequels, but those plans were canceled when the movie didn’t generate the return that the studio wanted. Despite not getting to complete the trilogy, Fincher said a few years ago that he remains very “proud” of the first movie. “We did it the way that we could,” Fincher said. “And when people said it cost too much for what the return on investment was, I said, ‘Okay, swing and a miss.’” The remake had a budget of $90 million and went on to gross $232 million worldwide; not the biggest box-office success, but I feel like sequels have been greenlit with less.