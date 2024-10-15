The Gorge images give the first look at Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller in Scott Derrickson film

The Gorge images give us our first look at Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in the new film from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson

Up to this point, not much has been known about The Gorge , the latest film from Sinister, The Black Phone, and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. Announced two years ago, it’s an Apple Original Film coming our way from Skydance Productions and has Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead roles – and today, IGN has revealed some information about the film, which will be released through Apple TV+ sometime in 2025. Along with the info comes the unveiling of some first look images and a poster, which can now be seen in this article.

Based on a spec script by Zach Dean, The Gorge is said to be a high-action, genre-bending love story . We previously heard that it centers on two soldiers (Taylor-Joy and Teller) who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side. IGN revealed that Teller and Taylor-Joy play elite snipers – one American, the other Lithuanian – stationed in watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge located in a faraway land whose exact location they’re not even allowed to know. Their mission? To safeguard the outside world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

Sigourney Weaver of the Alien, Avatar, and Ghostbusters franchises is also in the cast.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance Productions are producing the film with Crooked Highway’s Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, and Sherryl Clark, as well as Zach Dean, Adam Kohlbrenner, and Greg Goodman. The movie has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, brief strong language, some suggestive material and thematic elements.

Derrickson told IGN, “ The Gorge blends multiple genres — romance, science fiction, action, spy thriller and even horror. The idea was to first invest a lot of time into the backstories and evolving connection between the two characters played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and then see them thrust into survival mode amidst the unrelenting and unpredictable dangers and mysteries of the gorge itself. “

