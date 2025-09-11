Horror Movie News

The Hermit: horror film starring Lou Ferrigno as a cannibalistic pig farmer secures distribution

Posted 5 hours ago
The horror film The Hermit, starring Lou Ferrigno as a cannibalistic pig farmer, lands a distribution deal with Uncork'dThe horror film The Hermit, starring Lou Ferrigno as a cannibalistic pig farmer, lands a distribution deal with Uncork'd

About three years have gone by since it was announced that the Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno, had signed on to star in the horror film The Hermit, a project that would see him taking on the role of a cannibalistic pig farmer who makes and sells jerky made of human flesh. Now, we finally have a positive update to share about the project, as Variety reports that The Hermit has secured a North American distribution deal with Uncork’d Entertainment! The company hasn’t announced a specific release date yet, but they have said that they intend to give the film a theatrical release sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

Described as a “horror film with an undercurrent of quirky irony,” The Hermit was directed and produced by Salvatore Sclafani, who previously directed the 2019 Italian drama A Gifted Man (Il talento) and this year’s Dutch II: Angel’s Revenge, which is a sequel to the 2020 crime thriller DutchThe Hermit tells the following story: Dragged on a vacation to the woods, two self-absorbed teens named Lisa and Eric, venture off trail, stumble across a farm, go in, see animal heads hanging from the wall and fight for their lives against an unstoppable cannibal pig farmer. Lisa and Eric are played by Malina Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Anthony Turpel (Bloody Bridget). We’ve seen something along these lines play out in classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Motel Hell, but we’ve never seen it with Lou Ferrigno as the cannibal.

Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d Entertainment, provided the following statement: “Salvatore delivers a fierce, crowd-pleasing ride, while Lou Ferrigno is a force in full creature mode. We are thrilled to have acquired The Hermit and can’t wait to share it with horror fans across North America.

When his association with the project was first announced, Ferrigno provided this statement: “Most people are surprised that I’ve never really entered the horror space before now. When I was a kid I was fascinated with the monsters of the time like Dracula and Frankenstein. So I am really excited and honored to be working with such a great team on something that will for sure excite fans. The character I am playing is unique and will give an updated twist to those monsters I grew up with.

Sclafani is producing The Hermit through his company First Child Productions, alongside Gerry Pass of Chrome Entertainment. Pass explained to Variety that “The Hermit’s story is that he’s been a loner. His mother protected him; kept him in the forest. He doesn’t speak well, because they are kind of feral people. Once, after being attacked, the Hermit kills his attacker. Since the family business is making jerky, the mother ends up cooking this person into the jerky with the pigs. Then, after the mother dies, trapping people, killing them and making them into jerky becomes a recurrent act on the Hermit’s part.

Does The Hermit sound interesting to you, and are you glad to hear that it has secured a North American distribution deal with Uncork’d Entertainment? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
