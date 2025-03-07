Hard Redemption: Lou Ferrigno stars in martial arts action thriller

Lou Ferrigno will always be best known for playing the title character in the 1977 – 1982 TV series The Incredible Hulk and its TV movie follow-ups, but he has continued working steadily over the decades. He doesn’t have as many cool action movies to his name as he should, but he has a few – and now that we know about it, we have our fingers crossed that the upcoming martial arts thriller Hard Redemption is going to be one of his best.

Deadline broke the news that Hard Redemption, which is directed and produced by Jino Kang and Christine Lam, is in post-production and will be released by Fairway Films Alliance sometime in 2025.

Here’s the film’s quite lengthy and informative synopsis: Bryan, a Korean American teenager who wants out of his ruthless gang the Goblins, setting the stage for gang retribution against him. On his first day of GED summer school for at-risk students, Bryan meets his new teacher, a tough ex-con and ex-gang member named James Park, a middle-aged man on a positive new course in life. When the Goblin gang invades the school to kill Bryan, they accidentally trigger the school’s prototype preventative protocol measure, the Hard Lockdown Security System, locking everyone — and every door — in the school. The Goblin assassins take hostages but can’t get to Bryan unless they find a way into his classroom, but Mr. Park and a seasoned security guard named Rico will risk their lives to save the students and stop the Goblins by any means necessary. A final confrontation between Mr. Park and the leader of the Goblins reveals a startling revelation as to the Goblins’ true intention of invading the school. Mr. Park will have to decide his fate: Run and save himself, or fight in a do-or-die match against the boss and skilled assassins of the gang. Kang and Lam wrote the screenplay with Dustin Leimgruber and David J. Moore.

Ferrigno plays the Rico character and is joined in the cast by Jessie Pettit (Double Agent in Passion), James Aaron Oh (Protection Detail), Mikaila Maei (Refuge), David Kurzhal (The Last Kumite), Preston Yeung (Staycation), and newcomer Alyssa McCullough, with Jino Kang – who previously wrote, directed, and starred in the films Fist 2 Fist and Fist 2 Fist 2: Weapon of Choice – playing James Park.

Are you a Lou Ferrigno fan, and are you looking forward to seeing him in action in Hard Redemption? Let us know by leaving a comment below.