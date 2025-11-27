Movie News

Was The Hunger Games a ripoff of Battle Royale?

By
Posted 33 minutes ago
The Hunger Games, Battle RoyaleThe Hunger Games, Battle Royale

The Hunger Games shares many similarities with Battle Royale. Both take place in a future dystopia where teens are forced to fight to the death by the government. The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins has claimed that she wasn’t aware of Battle Royale until after she had finished writing the novel, but Quentin Tarantino is calling bullshit.

Quentin Tarantino says The Hunger Games ripped off Battle Royale

Battle Royale is based on a novel. I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn’t sue Suzanne Collins for every f***ing thing she owns,” Tarantino said on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. “They just ripped off the f***ing book! Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called Battle Royale, so the stupid book critics never called her on it. They talked about how it was the most original thing they’d ever f***ing read.

He continued, “As soon as the film critics saw Hunger Games, [they said,] ‘What the f***! This is just Battle Royale except PG!’” Tarantino also recalled a meme which popped up after the release of The Hunger Games. “The weekend that Hunger Games opened, there was a meme of Sam Jackson and John Travolta driving down the street,” he said. “[It said,] ‘Hey, you know what they call The Hunger Games in France? Battle Royale with cheese.

When Was the Original Battle Royale Released?

Battle Royale was written by Koushun Takami and published in 1999. It was adapted into a feature film the very next year, which proved to be highly controversial; naturally, it spawned a large cult following that couldn’t get enough. Tarantino has long referred to the film as one of his favourites. A sequel, Battle Royale II: Requiem, was released in 2003, but was seen as a disappointment compared to the original.

An American remake was in development for many years, but ironically, it was shelved after the release of The Hunger Games because producers believed that audiences would perceive the new Battle Royale as a copy of The Hunger Games.

In a 2011 interview, Suzanne Collins explained that she had no idea Battle Royale even existed until she turned in her final draft. “I had never heard of that book or that author until my book was turned in,” she said. “At that point, it was mentioned to me, and I asked my editor if I should read it. He said: ‘No, I don’t want that world in your head. Just continue with what you’re doing.’

Do you think The Hunger Games ripped off Battle Royale, or are they just unintentionally similar?

Source: The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,389 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Battle Royale News

See More
Squid Game, Netflix, biggest

Movie News

5 Movies to Watch If You Liked Squid Game

Posted 4 years ago
Netflix’s Squid Game has been lighting the world on fire since its debut, and we have five movies for you to watch if you liked it. The slightly dystopian, cynical-yet-hopeful Korean thriller series follows a group of people as they...

13 Horror Gift Ideas: Blu-rays and DVDs!

Posted 8 years ago
Who’s ready for the holidays? Well, sorry, but you have no choice. Time to get shopping for the horror/sci-fi fan in your life, and we’re here to help you with a some gift ideas! We’ll be starting off with Blu-rays;...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?