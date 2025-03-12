The Hunt fires up on 4K Blu-ray this Spring courtesy of Scream Factory

Blu-ray.com has announced that Scream Factory will be releasing a new crisp 4K ultra-high-definition remaster of the 2020 violent satire, The Hunt. The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Wayne Duvall, and Ethan Suplee. The new Blu-ray is due to hit retailers on April 22 and will feature a good number of extra content. You can get a look at the list of all the goodies below!

The official synopsis reads,

“In this subversive ‘political satire … a fun and ultra-violent action movie’ (Joey Paur, GeekTyrant), a group of elites gather for the very first time at the remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because of Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW, The Tomorrow War). Crystal knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K PRESENTATION FROM THE ORIGINAL ELEMENTS

HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

NEW Audio Commentary With Director/Executive Producer Craig Zobel, Director Of Photography Darran Tiernan, Editor Jane Rizzo, Production Designer Matt Munn, And Stunt Coordinator Hank Amos

Audio Commentary With Director/Executive Producer Craig Zobel, Director Of Photography Darran Tiernan, Editor Jane Rizzo, Production Designer Matt Munn, And Stunt Coordinator Hank Amos NEW Audio Commentary With Director/Executive Producer Craig Zobel

Audio Commentary With Director/Executive Producer Craig Zobel NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Emily Higgins

Audio Commentary With Film Critic Emily Higgins Additional Audio Options: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY