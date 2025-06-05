The Institute: Stephen King series gets a July premiere date, unveils first look images

Stephen King‘s novel The Institute (which can be purchased HERE) reached store shelves on September 10, 2019 – and that same day, it was announced that David Kelley and Jack Bender, the duo behind the King series adaptation Mr. Mercedes, were working on a limited series adaptation of The Institute. Almost six years have gone since then and Kelley has dropped off the project along the way, but The Institute is moving forward at MGM+ – and now, we finally know when the show is going to premiere! The Institute is set to premiere on July 13th at 9pm ET/PT on MGM+. Another with the premiere date announcement comes the unveiling of some first look images, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Set to run for eight episodes, The Institute will tell the following story: When young genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide. King is an executive producer on the series. Bender remains a director and executive producer on the show, with Benjamin Cavell earning creator and executive producer credits.

The series stars Mary-Louise Parker of Weeds (and Mr. Mercedes), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Simone Miller (Detention Adventure), Jason Diaz (The 100), Julian Richings (Supernatural), Fionn Laird (Under the Banner of Heaven), Hannah Galway (Sex/Life), Robert Joy (Land of the Dead), Viggo Hanvelt (Our Christmas Mural), Arlen So (Something Rotten), Birva Pandya (The Umbrella Academy), Dan Beirne (Ginny & Georgia), Martin Roach (Suits), Jane Luk (Streams Flow from a River), and – in the lead role of Luke Ellis – Joe Freeman. This is the first screen acting role for Freeman, who is 18 years old, six years older than Luke was in the book.

Will you be tuning in when The Institute starts airing on MGM+ in July? Take a look at the images below, then let us know by leaving a comment.