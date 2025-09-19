Horror Movie News

The Jester 2 is coming to VOD for Halloween

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Director Colin Krawchuk's horror sequel The Jester 2 is coming to VOD in October, just in time for Halloween viewingsDirector Colin Krawchuk's horror sequel The Jester 2 is coming to VOD in October, just in time for Halloween viewings

Released a couple of years ago, the horror film The Jester was directed by Colin Krawchuk, who crafted the story with Michael Sheffield and previously made a short film trilogy based on the same concept. Since Krawchuk has told so many stories with “The Jester” previously, it’s no surprise to see that the feature film has gotten a sequel. Epic Pictures specialty horror label DREAD teamed with Fathom Entertainment to bring The Jester 2 to theatres across the United States earlier this month, and now it has been announced that the film will be receiving a VOD release on October 17th, meaning it will be available just in time for Halloween viewings.

In case you need a refresher, the first movie had the following synopsis: After the recent death of their father, two estranged sisters find themselves being stalked by a malevolent being known as The Jester. Revealing himself to be more than just a man in a mask, the evil entity begins to further torment the inhabitants of this small town on Halloween night. The path to defeating this unholy monster lies with the two sisters who realize that the only way to survive is to figure out how to right the wrongs of their dark past. Now, here’s the synopsis for The Jester 2On Halloween night, teen magician Max finds herself locked in a brutal showdown with the Jester, a nightmarish and supernatural trickster with real dark magic and a killer act. As illusions turn lethal and every escape is a trap, Max must pull off the ultimate trick: staying alive. On this deadly night, the only escape… is to beat the devil at its own game.

The sequel stars Michael Sheffield, who has played The Jester in all of Krawchuk’s projects, alongside Kaitlyn Trentham (Murder Made Me Famous), Jessica Ambuehl (Take Time to Dance), and Dingani Beza (Casual Encounters). Patrick Ewald, Cole Payne, and Jake Heineke produced the film.

Have you watched The Jester, and are you looking forward to the VOD release of The Jester 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,100 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

