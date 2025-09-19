1980s martial arts classic The Last Dragon is coming back to theatres for its 40th anniversary

There are some movies that, as soon as I put them on, they instantly mentally transport me back in time to my early childhood in the 1980s – and one of the movies that most strongly takes me back to the ’80s is the 1985 musical martial arts film The Last Dragon , which my older brother seemed to watch on repeat (and cable seemed to show constantly) when I was just a couple of years old. So I’m very glad to hear that Iconic Events is bringing the film back to theatres in celebration of its 40th anniversary. This presentation, which will bring the movie to more than 500 specially selected movie screens across the United States on October 19, 20 and 22, marks the film’s first national re-release since 1985. Tickets are available at IconicReleasing.com.

An “inimitable combination of martial arts, music, comedy, adventure, and action,” the film was directed by Michael Schultz from a script written by Louis Venosta. The synopsis: Leroy Green, a young martial artist living in New York City, trains tirelessly to attain the same level of mastery as the great Bruce Lee. One night, his life changes forever when he rescues television personality Laura Charles from evil businessman Eddie Arkadian. Impressed by Leroy’s bravery, Laura falls for Leroy — but to keep her safe, he will have to defeat a gang leader named Sho’nuff, the self-styled Shogun of Harlem.

Taimak stars alongside Vanity, Julius Carry, Christopher Murney, Leo O’Brien, Faith Prince, Glen Eaton, Thomas Ikeda, Jim Moody, Mike Starr, Andre D. Brown, David Claudio, Kirk Taylor, Lisa Loving, Ernie Reyes Jr., Queen Esther Marrow, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jamal Mason, B.J. Barie, Ariel Reed, Chazz Palminteri, Henry Yuk, Michael G. Chin, Fredric Mao, William H. Macy, Carl Anthony Payne II, London Reyes, Jeffrey Dawson, and Verne Williams. The Iconic Events special presentation of The Last Dragon features a brand-new introduction by Taimak.

Produced by Rupert Hitzig, with Berry Gordy serving as executive producer, The Last Dragon is filled with music from the likes of DeBarge, Stevie Wonder, Vanity, Charlene, Smokey Robinson, and Rockwell.

Are you a fan of The Last Dragon, and will you be catching the movie when it returns to theatres next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.