The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has been renewed for season 7!

Earlier this year, Shudder renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that was designed to make sure Joe Bob Briggs would be an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. Normally, a season of The Last Drive-In would see Joe Bob hosting double features every Friday for ten weeks straight. This season has taken a different approach, having Joe Bob host a single movie every other Friday. Following a special Roger Corman double feature on March 15th, season 6 officially got started on March 29th – and it’s going to wrap up with a six movie marathon called The Last Drive-In: Nightmareathon (with special guest Rhonda Shear of USA Up All Night!) this Friday, August 30th. But before we get to the end of season 6, Joe Bob has taken to social media to announce that Shudder has renewed The Last Drive-In for season 7!

Joe Bob said, “ The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a seventh season! That means that we’re gonna continue to do deep dives for another year with great movies and not-so-great movies and horrible movies and lots of hijinks and shenanigans. So thank you for supporting us and please be with us tomorrow night for the Nightmareathon. “

BIG NEWS IN MUTANT COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/ANLIoYs940 — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) August 29, 2024

Details on the format of season 7 – whether it will continue the every-other-week single feature approach, return to the weekly double feature approach, or do something new – haven’t been revealed. Whatever the approach will be, it’s great to know that we have another season of Joe Bob to look forward to.

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

Are you a fan of Joe Bob Briggs, and are you glad to hear that The Last Drive-In has been renewed for season 7? Let us know by leaving a comment below.