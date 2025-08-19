Movie News

The Last Photograph: Zack Snyder sets Stuart Martin and Fra Fee to star in his next movie

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Deadline reports that Zack Snyder is set to move forward with The Last Photograph, a passion project he has wanted to make for some time. He’s tapped Stuart Martin and Fra Fee to star in the drama, both of whom appeared in Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies.

The Last Photograph follows “an ex-DEA operative who must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents. Enlisting the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers, he sets out, determined to find the children and the truth, but soon learns he must also face the ghosts of his past. Their journey into the unknown takes them further and further away from civilization, bringing into question everything they believe, while slowly eroding the distinction between real and surreal.

The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me,” said Snyder. “The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making.

Production is slated to kick off this month and will shoot through November in Iceland, Colombia, and Los Angeles. Snyder will direct from a screenplay by Kurt Johnstad, and Snyder also has a story by credit. Hans Zimmer, Steven Doar, and Omer Benyamin will score the film.

As I mentioned above, Snyder has wanted to make this film for years. Christian Bale and Sean Penn were even attached to star at one point, but a bigger project always got in the way. At long last, the time is finally right, and Snyder is ready to move forward.

I’ll admit that I’m not the biggest fan of Snyder’s Netflix movies (Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon Part One & Part Two), but I’m excited to see him tackle a project that appears to be a departure from the effects-heavy movies he’s done for the last decade.

Are you excited to see what Zack Snyder has in store for us with The Last Photograph?

