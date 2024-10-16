The journey to return a mythical beast to its home is frought with peril in A24’s adventurous trailer for The Legend of Ochi

A young girl helps a mysterious creature return home as a misinformed group follows close behind in A24’s The Legend of Ochi trailer

By

People tend to fear what they do not understand, and in A24‘s The Legend of Ochi trailer, a young girl defies the laws of tradition to return a mythical creature to its forest home. Isaiah Saxon wrote and directed this adventure fantasy film starring Helena Zengel (News of the World, System Crasher), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Poor Things), Emily Watson (Godsford Park, Red Dragon, Punch-Drunk Love), and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire).

The Legend of Ochi takes place in what appears to be some post-apocalyptic setting, with survivors forever fearful of what lurks within the depths of a nearby jungle. The group shares stories about a vicious creature skulking beyond the treeline, drooling and waiting for anyone foolish enough to come within its iron-like grasp. They hunt the beast but know little about its actual identity. It’s all fear-mongering and cautionary tales. That is until one young woman, Yuri, discovers the truth and can communicate with the creature.

The Legend of Ochi, A24, trailer

Here’s the official logline for The Legend of Ochi courtesy of A24:

In a remote northern village, a young girl, Yuri, is raised to never go outside after dark and to fear the reclusive forest creatures known as the ochi. When a baby ochi is left behind by its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family.

Saxon, a frequent collaborator on music videos with Icelandic songstress Björk, makes his feature debut with The Legend of Ochi. Today’s trailer has The Legend of Ochi looking like more than your garden variety “rescue the misunderstood creature” film. The footage boasts a gorgeous setting, complicated character relationships, an adorable traveling companion, and something atypical of A24’s usual output. At first, I got some Mac and Me vibes from the trailer, but I quickly smiled as Yuri (Zengel) and Ochi teamed up for the adventure of a lifetime. I’m a sucker for fantasy fare, and we rarely get this brand of purity in contemporary films. A movie like The Legend of Ochi could come and go in today’s theatrical climate, and I sincerely hope this charming film finds its audience.

Source: A24
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
The journey to return a mythical beast to its home is frought with peril in A24’s adventurous trailer for The Legend of Ochi
wallace and gromit
The new trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl finds our characters sought out for revenge
carry on
Taron Egerton is a TSA agent who must let a mysterious package pass through in the trailer for Carry On
triple six eight, tyler perry, kerry washington
Kerry Washington leads a mission of hope in the teaser for the WWII drama The Six Triple Eight
View All

About the Author

8728 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles