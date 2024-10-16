The journey to return a mythical beast to its home is frought with peril in A24’s adventurous trailer for The Legend of Ochi

People tend to fear what they do not understand, and in A24‘s The Legend of Ochi trailer, a young girl defies the laws of tradition to return a mythical creature to its forest home. Isaiah Saxon wrote and directed this adventure fantasy film starring Helena Zengel (News of the World, System Crasher), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Poor Things), Emily Watson (Godsford Park, Red Dragon, Punch-Drunk Love), and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire).

The Legend of Ochi takes place in what appears to be some post-apocalyptic setting, with survivors forever fearful of what lurks within the depths of a nearby jungle. The group shares stories about a vicious creature skulking beyond the treeline, drooling and waiting for anyone foolish enough to come within its iron-like grasp. They hunt the beast but know little about its actual identity. It’s all fear-mongering and cautionary tales. That is until one young woman, Yuri, discovers the truth and can communicate with the creature.

Here’s the official logline for The Legend of Ochi courtesy of A24:

In a remote northern village, a young girl, Yuri, is raised to never go outside after dark and to fear the reclusive forest creatures known as the ochi. When a baby ochi is left behind by its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family.

Saxon, a frequent collaborator on music videos with Icelandic songstress Björk, makes his feature debut with The Legend of Ochi. Today’s trailer has The Legend of Ochi looking like more than your garden variety “rescue the misunderstood creature” film. The footage boasts a gorgeous setting, complicated character relationships, an adorable traveling companion, and something atypical of A24’s usual output. At first, I got some Mac and Me vibes from the trailer, but I quickly smiled as Yuri (Zengel) and Ochi teamed up for the adventure of a lifetime. I’m a sucker for fantasy fare, and we rarely get this brand of purity in contemporary films. A movie like The Legend of Ochi could come and go in today’s theatrical climate, and I sincerely hope this charming film finds its audience.