Movie News

Get a first look at Sony and Nintendo’s live-action The Legend of Zelda movie with newly released images

By
Posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda has quite a bit to live up to. Nearly forty years after the Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda first made its way out into the world, a live-action film adaptation is now in the works, with Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball at the helm. Shigeru Miyamoto, producer and game director at Nintendo (and co-creator of The Legend of Zelda), took to social media to announce that the film’s release is getting moved back to May 7, 2027.

Then, a few months ago, Miyamoto once again broke news on social media as he announced the casting for both Zelda and Link, along with screen test shots of Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in their respective roles. Now, Variety reports that three new first-look images from the film have been unveiled through the Nintendo Today app from Sony and Nintendo. You can check them out below!

Bragason is an English actress whose credits include the BBC One series Three Girls and The Jetty, as well as Disney+’s Renegade Nell. Last year, she could also be seen in Euros Lyn’s vampire comedy film The Radleys. Ainsworth is also an English actor. He voiced Pinocchio for Robert Zemeckis‘ live-action Disney remake. Plus, Ainsworth portrayed Miles in the Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor. He also stars in the Canadian comedy series Son of a Critch and has appeared in an episode of Netflix’s The Sandman.

Since the official word broke that Nintendo is pursuing a live-action adaptation of The Legend of ZeldaMaze Runner director Wes Ball, who will be overseeing Hyrule, has said he wants The Legend of Zelda to feel like a live-action Miyazaki film, which is likely to please dedicated fans of the Nintendo property. Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited AwayThe Boy and the HeronPrincess Mononoke) is the legend who co-founded Studio Ghibli and is often called the “Godfather of Anime.” Ball says his vision for The Legend of Zelda is “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,071 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest The Legend Of Zelda News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 1 week ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?