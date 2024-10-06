The Lonely Island returns to SNL for the first time in six years

The Lonely Island is back and boy do they have a pitch; just hear them out! It has been more than six years since the comedy group last released one of their famed SNL Digital Shorts, but the boys returned during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live to drop a new banger…so to speak.

“Sushi Glory Hole” finds Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer (two founding members of The Lonely Island, along with Jorma Taccone) entering a meeting with top execs played by Bowen Yang, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson. Their idea? Well, let’s see if these ill rhymes do the trick: You forgot to eat, now you’re out and about but you wanna be discreet / Can’t be eatin’ omakase in the middle of the street / Then you open the app: SGH is all over the map / So you head to a club, hit the bathroom stall / Find the sushi-size hole in the bathroom wall / Then make a wish, and prepare for some shockingly high grade fish! Now this is culinary innovation! You can watch the full short below:

Sushi Glory Hole – SNL Digital Short @thelonelyisland pic.twitter.com/qCuSGUgkQL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 6, 2024

Andy Samberg was on double duty on the second episode of the season, as he also played Doug Emhoff (to Rudolph’s Kamala Harris), a role he debuted during the season 50 premiere of SNL last week. With the election ramping up, Samberg can expect to have a steady role for at least another month.

The Lonely Island’s last Digital Short came with 2018’s “Natalie’s Rap 2.0”, the follow-up to one of the best, 2006’s “Natalie’s Rap”. That number – which found Natalie Portman vulgarly reacting to fans – would end up being featured on the band’s first album, Incredibad. Also on that album were “Lazy Sunday” (which launched the SNL Digital Shorts into the stratosphere), “Jizz in My Pants” and holiday staple “Dick in a Box.” Another track, “I’m on a Boat”, would be nominated for a Grammy, while their sophomore album, Turtleneck & Chain, would be up for Best Comedy Album.

What do you think of The Lonely Island’s return to SNL? What is your favorite song/video of theirs? Let us know below!