The Long Walk first reactions promise an intense, brutal, emotionally impactful Stephen King movie

Last year, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Long Walk (which was, like The Running Man and Thinner, published under the pen name Richard Bachman) went into production, with director Francis Lawrence, whose previous credits include Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2, Red Sparrow, Slumberland, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, at the helm. Lionsgate will be releasing the film on September 12th – and today, we have a batch of first reactions to share with you. They can be seen below, and promise that this is going to be an intense, brutal, and emotionally impactful film.

An adaptation of The Long Walk has been trudging through development hell for decades. At one point, the rights were in the hands of Frank Darabont, who made the King adaptations The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist. Then the rights passed over to New Line Cinema, where Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal was hired to direct the film from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt, whose credits include the two most recent Scream movies. While doing the press rounds for his film The Last Voyage of the Demeter last year, Øvredal revealed that he was no longer involved with The Long Walk, and said not making that movie is one of the big regrets of his life.

Strange Darling writer JT Mollner has written the screenplay for the version of The Long Walk that has been made. The novel is set in a future dystopian America ruled over by a militaristic dictator, and the titular event is an annual contest in which 100 teenagers must keep a steady pace of at least four miles an hour under strict rules until only one of them is left alive. The winner receives “The Prize”: anything they want for the rest of their life. The story follows Raymond Garraty, a 16-year-old from Pownal, Maine, as well as a group of other teenagers with good, bad, and mysterious intentions.

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Garrett Wareing (Ransom Canyon), Tut Nyuot (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Charlie Plummer (National Anthem), Ben Wang (American Born Chinese), Jordan Gonzalez (Pretty Little Liars: Summer School), Joshua Odjick (Welcome to Derry), and Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) star in the film alongside Judy Greer (the Halloween and Ant-Man franchises) and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who recently worked on another King adaptation called The Life of Chuck.

Lawrence is producing The Long Walk through his company about:blank, alongside Roy Lee, Cameron MacConomy, and Steven Schneider. Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing for Lionsgate. Filming took place in rural locations throughout the province of Manitoba. The film has been rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, suicide, pervasive language, and sexual references.

Here are some of the first reactions:

#TheLongWalk is a brutally beautiful prophetic film. Lawrence masterfully guides us on a journey that will leave anyone in tears. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson are exceptional and truly embody how far friends will go for one another. Easily one of the best films of 2025. pic.twitter.com/rSn0YW8e37 — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) August 20, 2025

Director Francis Lawrence utilizes his cutaway shots to roadside action brilliantly, gifting the dystopia with a haunting, bleak atmospheric pull. This makes the humanity expressed between the players pop. #TheLongWalk pic.twitter.com/oYWYj2rbt7 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 20, 2025

#TheLongWalk lets Francis Lawrence go HUNGER GAMES mode with a hard R-rating. Heavy, gory, and soul-wrenching adaptation with the flair of an 80s studio thriller bounded by two exceptional performances. Cooper Hoffman is great but David Jonsson sprints with mesmerizing charisma. pic.twitter.com/d6KvdQoFr4 — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) August 20, 2025

#TheLongWalk is an incredibly harrowing, terrifying, and traumatizing film.



Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson give Oscar-worthy performances.



It’s maybe a tad long, but it does really sell the world it creates & the characters viewers find themselves walking with until the end. pic.twitter.com/orJfdu8K4W — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) August 20, 2025

And that’s something that the cast deserves a whole lot of credit for. Lawrence and casting director Rich Delia really couldn’t have assembled a stronger group. You can bet I’ll be shouting out everyone when the full review embargo lifts, but for now – David Jonsson? What a star.… pic.twitter.com/QhB5LfKjNj — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 20, 2025

THE LONG WALK finally brings Stephen King’s 1979 dystopian novel to the screen in an adaptation that preserves its core essence while making a few surprising changes that not only worked for me but also made this impactful story resonate even more for our dark and troubled times.… pic.twitter.com/ss3o4MiG2d — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 20, 2025

#TheLongWalk is one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made. it’s a 2-hour panic attack carried by David Jonsson – who had me SOBBING in my seat. with a core cast full of absolute stars (Tut Nyuot + Charlie Plummer !) who deliver some of the best performances of the year. pic.twitter.com/q4bGL4SGaw — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) August 20, 2025

#TheLongWalk tore my heart out. it’s a stunning, shocking, endlessly evocative road trip that’s not a road trip with two flawless performances at its center. cooper hoffman and david jonsson were born to walk beside each other. someone’s getting my therapy bill!! pic.twitter.com/jQJaoBAUqW — lyvie scott 🔜 #TIFF50 (@lyviescott) August 20, 2025

#TheLongWalk will wreck you. Full stop. I don’t often shed tears during a film.



Stephen King at his best…and deadliest. JT Mollner x Francis Lawrence is a match made in heaven. pic.twitter.com/NoTIDLCjY2 — Noah Levine (@ZProductionz) August 20, 2025

THE LONG WALK is one of the most powerful Stephen King adaptations in recent years. Francis Lawrence pulls no punches, driving home the book's themes of how authoritarianism continues to eat away at today's youth.



Cooper Hoffman & David Jonsson steal the entire film with grace. pic.twitter.com/tS7mE31Wfh — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) August 20, 2025

#TheLongWalk delivers dynamic performances from Cooper Hoffman & David Jonsson, who build upon the tension and psychological themes of the movie, while the rest of the cast helps to capture the slow decline of hopelessness and despair. At 108 minutes, you feel each brutal second pic.twitter.com/pbLFStweUT — sagesurge (@sagesurge) August 20, 2025

Are you looking forward to The Long Walk? What did you think of these first reactions? Let us know by leaving a comment below.