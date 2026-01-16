TV News

Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell gets a premiere date & first-look images

The Taylor Sheridan Universe endures! Today, Paramount+ announced that Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison, a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation, will premiere globally on Saturday, March 14th, exclusively on the streamer. In addition to revealing the anticipated release date for the new series, Paramount+ debuted a gallery of first-look photos for the upcoming drama.

Who are the creative forces behind The Madison?

The Madison stars Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell. Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions join forces to produce The Madison, with Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Keith Cox executive producing.

What is The Madison about?

According to Paramount+, The Madison is Taylor Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – as it examines the ties that bind families together. Paramount continues to talk up the new series, calling The Madison “a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation.”

The Madison, focusing on the Clyburns, is a six-episode series and a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923) and Matthew Fox (Lost).

Alongside today’s premiere date reveal, Paramount+ unveiled a gallery of first-look photos for The Madison, depicting the show’s characters interacting in the natural splendor of Montana. Despite the series being dramatic, the images suggest moments of tranquility and reflection as the Clyburn family settles disputes while navigating the trials of their lives.

A second look at Taylor Sheridan’s universe

I’m not gonna lie. I used to wave the Taylor Sheridan Universe away without so much as a second thought. Then, I watched Mayor of Kingstown, and everything changed. Now, not only am I open to watching The Madison, I’m genuinely looking forward to it. Sheridan is a gripping storyteller, and the thought of him working alongside Pfeiffer and Russell has me excited to check out his new show.

Check out the first-look images from The Madison below:

