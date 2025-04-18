The Madison: Everything We Know About Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

What Do We Know About the upcoming Yellowstone sequel series The Madison? More than you may think. The Paramount series starring Michelle Pfieffer was first announced in 2023 and is currently in production. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the new addition to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise.

What is The Madison about?

The plot of The Madison has been summed up in the logline that it “follows the McIntosh family, originally from New York City, who live in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Michelle Pfeiffer leads the cast

Michelle Pfeiffer is set to lead The Madison in the role of Stacy Clyburn, with Patrick J. Adams and Elle Chapman leading the McIntosh clan and Russell and Paige McIntosh. Matthew Fox is also in the cast, playing a character named Paul. Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller will play Abigail and Bridgette Reese, while Ben Schnetzer will play Van, Kevin Zegers will play Cade, Rebecca Spence will be Liliana Weeks, Alaina Pollack will portray Macy, and Danielle Vasinova is Kestrel. Note none of the characters are named Dutton.

Wasn’t Matthew McConaughey supposed to star?

When Kevin Costner was first announced not to return to Yellowstone, news reports spread the rumor that Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey could potentially take over the lead in a reformulated Yellowstone continuation. At that time, the series was rumored to be called 2024 but eventually became The Madison. Other stars rumored to be courted for the series included Kurt Russell, but there is the possibility that those could be linked to a different Yellowstone spin-off.

How does the series connect to Yellowstone?

This is the million-dollar question. Outside of the Montana setting, there are no outward indicators that this series will directly link to the original Taylor Sheridan series focused on the Dutton family. With Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser leading their own spin-off as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, the true sequel series may no longer be in the cards. Director Christina Alexandra Voros spoke about the series’ context. She said, “We are in Montana, but it is seen through a completely different lens, so it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished. There are parallels in the scope of landscape and a human being’s place in that space, but it’s coming at it from a completely different point of view.”

So, who are these characters?

We do know that Stacy Clyburn (Pfieffer) will be the main character and mother to Abigail Reese and Paige McIntosh. Paige’s husband, Russell, is an investment banker, while Beau Garrett plays the recently divorced Abigail, the mother of Bridgitte. Matthew Fox’s Paul is a bachelor who loves the outdoors. How they all come into the story remains to be seen.

Could this series crossover with other Yellowstone spin-offs?

While no Yellowstone castmembers have been announced as part of The Madison, the open ending of the final episode of the original series left things ambiguous enough that we could see anyone make an appearance, including but not limited to Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, or anyone else. There have yet to be any official crossovers to date, but this is also the first time we have had multiple Yellowstone contemporary series on the air simultaneously.

When will we see it?

While production began in September 2024 in Montana, filming shifted to Dallas and Fort Worth and continued through mid-December. It is unclear if any filming has occurred in 2025. Chances are they are still working on the series, and it could arrive as early as this summer, but more than likely late 2025. If there are more plans than we have been aware of, this series could be pushed to early 2026, but we should know more in the coming months.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about The Madison and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off? Let us know in the comments!