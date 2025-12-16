Heroes creator Tim Kring to rustle up a series adaptation of the classic Western The Magnificent Seven for MGM+

If it’s cold outside your window, imagine seven cowpokes moseying beneath a hot summer sun, their leathers cracking against the rays, their feet sore from prowling desert sands on their way toward trouble. Are you feeling any warmer yet? No? I’ll do you one better, then. Today, premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ announced the greenlight of The Magnificent Seven, an eight-episode drama series based on the iconic MGM Western film. The series hails from acclaimed writer Tim Kring (Heroes, Touch), who will serve as writer and executive producer, alongside executive producer Donald De Line (Billy the Kid, Foster Dade). Lawrence Mirisch and Bruce Kaufman also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios with production targeted to begin in June 2026.

What’s The Magnificent Seven about?

Set in the tumultuous 1880s American frontier, The Magnificent Seven is a reimagining of the classic Western tale. After a peaceful Quaker village is massacred by mercenaries working for a greedy and ruthless land baron trying to force them off the land he covets, the community hires seven gifted but flawed mercenaries to protect them from the land baron’s hired guns. But as the team embeds itself in the community, preparing to defend them against overwhelming odds, they are all forced to grapple with an essential question: Is the use of violence acceptable to defend a people whose faith is based on non-violence? The series takes a deep dive into the stories behind each of the Seven, what’s at stake for them, and why they choose to undertake this mission. Like the original, this updated take on the classic story explores themes of honor, sacrifice, and redemption, focusing on morality, faith, and the cost of courage.

MGM+ boss on Tim Kring adapting the beloved Western

“Tim Kring is a master storyteller,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Tim, Donald De Line, Larry Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman have crafted a series that delivers the energy of a classic western, honors the legacy of the original film, and reasserts its timeless themes of the power of unity against oppression and flawed heroes finding redemption by helping those who can’t help themselves.”

Tim Kring’s upcoming adaptation is the latest reimagining of the classic Western tale, following Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 remake, which starred Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lee Byung-hun, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Martin Sensmeier, among others. While audiences enjoy the star-studded cast of Fuqua’s version, some critics argue that the film’s PG-13 rating undermines its potential, rendering it a bloodless action flick with entertaining characters but a lack of resonance. Here’s hoping Tim Kring’s version fares better when it comes to MGM+.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.