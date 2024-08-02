The Mouse Trap trailer: Mickey Mouse horror film is being released this month

The Mickey Mouse horror film The Mouse Trap is set to be released later this month, and you can watch the trailer right here

On January 1st, the earliest versions of Mickey Mouse – seen in the animated shorts Plane Crazy, The Gallopin’ Gaucho, and most famously Steamboat Willie – became public domain… which, of course, means we’re now going to get multiple horror movies that feature characters inspired by Mickey Mouse. Within the first three days of the year, we saw the short film The Vanishing of S.S. Willie, a trailer for the slasher movie Mickey’s Mouse Trap, and an announcement that Terrifier 2 producers Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy and director Steven LaMorte, who previously made the Grinch-inspired horror movie The Mean One, were teaming up for a Steamboat Willie-inspired horror flick that we now know is titled Screamboat. Mickey’s Mouse Trap has since undergone a title change of its own – it’s now simply known as The Mouse Trap , and it’s set to receive a VOD release from Gravitas Ventures on August 6th, with a Blu-ray release to follow on August 13th. With those release dates swiftly approaching, we have the trailer for The Mouse Trap embedded above to help you decide whether or not this is a movie you’ll be watching later this month.

Directed by Jamie Bailey (What Lurks Beneath) from a screenplay by Once Upon a Time at Christmas and The Nights Before Christmas writer Simon Phillips, The Mouse Trap has the following synopsis: It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.

Phillips, who played a killer Santa Claus in those Christmas movies, plays Mickey and is joined in the cast by Nick Biskupek (The Haunted Museum), Mireille Gagné (Galentine’s Day Nightmare), Damir Kovic (Disasters at Sea), Sophie McIntosh (The Sacrifice Game), Wyatt Dorion (An Unexpected Killer), James Laurin (Going Thru a Thing), Allegra Nocita (An Unexpected Killer), and newcomers Mackenzie Mills, Callum Sywyk, Madeline Kelman, Ben Harris, Liam Grue, Jesse Nasmith, and Kayleigh Styles.

