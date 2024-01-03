Mickey’s Mouse Trap: Public domain release gives icon first horror movie

When word came out that Mickey Mouse (well, a version of the beloved rodent) would be entering the public domain on January 1st, it was inevitable that we would be getting some sort of offbeat spin on the character. And it took about, oh {checks watch}…well, not very long at all. While we’re sure there is more lewd content all over the internet already, we’re focused on the more mainstream Mickey Mouse movie, titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap.

The trailer for this Mickey Mouse movie puts its central characters in an amusement park (no, not that one), with one character declaring, “There’s blood all over the jungle gym!” Soon after, Mickey (or, rather, someone dressed like him) gets his first kill. But don’t expect to see the mouse in his signature getup of red shorts and oversized yellow shoes, as that version didn’t enter the public domain on New Year’s Day. Instead, the interpretation leans into the Steamboat Willie-era Mickey. As per the studio: “DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT A DISNEY FILM OR PRODUCTION. IT IS NOT AFFILIATED OR ENDORSED BY DISNEY IN ANY WAY. This film makes use of Public domain Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse only. Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse entered public domain on January 1st 2024.”

Here is the plot for Mickey’s Mouse Trap: “It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.”

Of course, this piece of low-hanging fruit isn’t the first time a public domain character has been turned into a horror movie. Most recently, A.A. Milne’s Pooh characters became such properties, paving the way for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and however many sequels they feel like throwing onto the market. Unfortunately(?), we won’t be seeing Mickey Mouse slashing it up with any of his friends at the clubhouse anytime soon, as Goofy, Donald and the gang aren’t in the public domain. Gawrsh!

Even though the trailer for Mickey’s Mouse Trap dropped not long after the Times Square Ball did, obviously the filmmakers spent some time making both that and the movie well before Mickey was unleashed into the public domain. That could in theory set up a dilemma, but considering Disney stayed away from Blood and Honey and Mickey’s Mouse Trap clearly isn’t ripping from other studio-affiliated properties or identifications, it’s likely they’ll do the same here.

What do you think of the trailer for Mickey’s Mouse Trap? Give us your thoughts below!