The Substance trailer strives to show you your perfect self

In an age of social media and regular media projecting the “perfect” image of women, Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror puts a twisted, bloody spin on the concept.

Mubi has just released the stylistically flashy yet unsettling trailer for Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror film, The Substance. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, earning rave first reactions and an 11-minute standing ovation, while also catching media attention with its scenes of Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley displaying full frontal nudity. it has earned its rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board. The Substance has been rated R for strong bloody violent content, gore, graphic nudity and language.

The press release for the new film reads,

“Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?

You. Only better in every way.

You’ve got to try this product: The Substance.

It changed my life.

Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid).

She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley).

The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?

Deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical, Coralie Fargeat’s Cannes sensation turns toxic beauty culture inside out with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, THE SUBSTANCE marks the arrival of a thrillingly visionary filmmaker.”