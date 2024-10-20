Trailer: Goosebumps: The Vanishing warns you to stay out of the basement

The official trailer for the second season of the Goosebumps anthology series, The Vanishing, has arrived just in time for Halloween.

If Goosebumps is going to have a revival, we are all in for it. So many of us grew up on R.L. Stine’s spooky spines, collecting haunted masks and staying out of the basement. The live-action movies may have run their course, but the series is thriving on the small screen. With strong enough ratings and reviews, word came a few months after the first season’s conclusion that a sophomore season would officially mark it as an anthology. Now, we have the official trailer for what has been dubbed Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

As per Disney, Goosebumps: The Vanishing “begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

Jayden Bartels plays Cece, while Sam McCarthy is Devin. Meanwhile, Alex, CJ and Frankie are played by Francesca Noel, Elijah M. Cooper and Galilea La Salvia, respectively. Most of these may not be household names, but David Schwimmer’s presence will bring a bit of star power (and maybe some willingness to watch from parents), just as Jack Black did for the 2015 Goosebumps movie and Justin Long’s familiarity did for season one.

While we dug the first season of Goosebumps enough to give it a 7/10 review, the trailer for The Vanishing does look a lot better in numerous aspects. Unfortunately, it will only consist of eight episodes, whereas the first had 10. There, too, is a bit of disappointment that it won’t come out until January 10th on Disney+ and Hulu, as October would have obviously been the premiere choice for release.

What do you think of the trailer for Goosebumps: The Vanishing? Were you a fan of the first season? Do you think it will improve on it? Say “cheese” and let us know in the comments below!