Goosebumps: David Schwimmer set to star in second season of the Disney+ series

From Friends to Fright, David Schwimmer is set to star in the second season of Goosebumps, the Disney+ series based on R.L. Stine’s popular series of books.

Disney renewed Goosebumps for a second season last month, with the series transforming into an anthology series rather than continuing the story of the first season. Here’s the logline for season two: “ Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. ” The new season of Goosebumps will find David Schwimmer playing Anthony, “ a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage girls who is juggling the responsibilities of overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer. “

Rob Letterman, who directed the first Goosebumps movie, developed the series with Rob Letterman (Detective Pikachu) and serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Hilary Winston (Community). The new season will consist of eight episodes, two less than the first season.

When the series was renewed for a second season, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said: “ Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year. We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season 2. “