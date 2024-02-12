Goosebumps season 2 will have a new cast and new setting

The new Goosebumps series on Disney+ and Hulu is getting a season 2 that takes an anthology approach, with a new cast and setting

The live-action TV series based on the Goosebumps books written by R.L. Stine that was released through the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services last October (read our review HERE) drew inspiration from five of Stine’s Goosebumps stories (Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy). We’re going to have the chance to see more Stine stories brought to life, as Variety reports that Goosebumps season 2 has officially been given the greenlight – but the show is taking the anthology route, so we can expect a season that has “an entirely new cast and setting based on Stine’s iconic Scholastic book series.” Season 2 will also consist of eight episodes, two shorter than the first season.

The first season of Goosebumps centered on a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. The show’s cast included Ana Yi Puig (Senior Year), Miles McKenna (Nocturne), Will Price (The Equalizer), Justin Long (Tusk), Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), and Rachael Harris (Lucifer).

Season 2 will pick up when teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Rob Letterman, who directed the first Goosebumps movie, created this series with Nick Stoller, and Hilary Winston serves as showrunner on the new season. Stoller is executive producing the show through his company Stoller Global Solutions. Letterman and Winston are also executive producing Goosebumps alongside Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, and Erin O’Malley. The show comes to us from Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, provided the following statement: “ Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year. We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season 2. “

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “ We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season 1, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world. Like when you cracked open a new book in the Goosebumps series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey. “

This is the second Goosebumps TV series, as a Goosebumps anthology series ran for 4 seasons and 74 episodes back in the ’90s.

Are you a fan of Goosebumps, and are you glad to hear the new show is getting a season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.