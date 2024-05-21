Goosebumps season 1 novelization will include additional scenes and resolve the cliffhanger

The live-action TV series based on the Goosebumps books written by R.L. Stine that was released through the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services last October (read our review HERE) drew inspiration from five of Stine’s Goosebumps stories (Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy). More Stine stories will be brought to the screen in Goosebumps season 2 – but the show is taking the anthology route, so we can expect a second season that has “an entirely new cast and setting based on Stine’s iconic Scholastic book series,” and won’t pick up on the season 1 cliffhanger that involved a character appearing to be possessed. That’s where author Kate Howard steps in, as she has been hired to write a Goosebumps season 1 novelization that will not only cover the story told in the show’s episodes but also include “additional scenes and information not seen on the show, including resolving the show’s cliffhanger ending!”

The Goosebumps season 1 novelization, which is titled Goosebumps: The Haunting Returns , is available for pre-order on Amazon and has a release date of October 1st. Here’s the full description: Discover what happens to Isaiah, Margot, Nathan, and the rest of the folks in Port Lawrence in this official Goosebumps novel based on the hit Disney Plus series! Includes an exclusive ending only available in this book!

Thirty years ago, Harold Biddle died in a tragic accident — but there’s more to the story. Now, the teenage kids of Harold’s classmates are determined to find out what happened to him all those years ago…as long as Harold’s spirit doesn’t exact his revenge first!

But Harold Biddle isn’t the only monster roaming the streets of Port Lawrence. From doppelgängers to haunted books and one creepy dummy, Isaiah, Margot, James, and the rest of their friends have to fight to stay alive or risk becoming monsters themselves!

This official novel tells the story of season 1 of the hit Goosebumps series — plus additional scenes and information not seen on the show, including resolving the show’s cliffhanger ending!

The ten episode first season of Goosebumps centered on a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Will you be buying the Goosebumps season 1 novelization / Goosebumps: The Haunting Returns? Let us know by leaving a comment below.