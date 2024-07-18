The new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer summons a scary amount of more footage and ghastly cameos from the underworld

The Ghost with the Most returns as the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer unveils tons of new footage and character cameos.

The juice is loose as the latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer rises from the grave to share new footage from one of 2024’s most anticipated films. Few sequels hitting screens in 2024 hold as much cache and expectation as the long-gestating follow-up to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic, Beetlejuice. Opening weekend for this movie is likely to blow the box office away, and from looking at today’s trailer, Burton is pulling out all the stops to make sure Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lives up to the legacy of the original.

Today’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer gives us a broader look at the upcoming film, with Jenna Ortega’s disaffected teen attitude on display, Burton’s signature set designs looking more elaborate than ever, and Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice giving audiences plenty of reasons to remember why he’s the Ghost with the Most. The new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer includes tons of new footage, almost to the point where one could say it’s too much. If you want to go in fresh to Burton’s latest film, this is not the preview for you.

In the latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer, Keaton’s Beetlejuice gets wind of his old flame, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), being back in town, giving him the opportunity he needs to return to the Land of the Living for another shot at love. As all hell breaks loose, enemies from the Afterlife seek to derail Beetlejuice’s plans as he and Lydia search for Astrid (Jenna Ortega), Lydia’s daughter, who’s lost in the Underworld. The trailer proudly displays Burton’s signature style, love of practical effects (though there are some CGI elements on display), and ability to direct an ensemble cast of comedic greats.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate).

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), a story by Gough & Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, and Brad Pitt executive producing.

What do you think about the latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer? Are you excited about getting reacquainted with Keaton, Ryder, and O’Hara and meeting the rest of the gang? Let us know in the comments section below.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice comes to theaters on September 6, 2024.