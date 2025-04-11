Beetlejuice 3 in the works at Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice was a big success for Warner Bros., grossing over $451 million worldwide. I’m pretty sure you know what that number means — sequel. While speaking with Deadline, Warner Bros. CEO’s Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy revealed that Beetlejuice 3 is in the works.

However, it’s not quite official just yet. “ Imminently, ” De Luca said. “ The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently. “

During the London premiere of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, director Tim Burton didn’t seem optimistic about the chances of another sequel due to the amount of time it took to get the first sequel off the ground. “ Well, if [the same] time frame goes on, I’ll be about 100, ” Burton said. “ So maybe. I doubt it. ” It seems that things are moving a little bit faster this time around.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was praised as a return to form for Burton, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the director’s “ most energetic, playful, and creative film in years. ” He continued, “ Truth be told, I was wary of a Beetlejuice sequel, as I figured they should leave well enough alone after thirty-six years. But, once Danny Elfman’s score kicked in, and I got a look at returning production designer Bo Welch’s sets, I was all in on a sequel I had a total blast with. This one is a very pleasant surprise. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last time Burton says Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetljuice: “ Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. “

Are you down for Beetlejuice 3?