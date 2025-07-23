Tim Burton doubts Beetlejuice 3 is happening… at least with him

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice…Beetlejuice? While a third Beetlejuice movie makes sense considering its $450 million worldwide haul and the title practically writes itself, Tim Burton is highly suspicious of it happening; and if it is, he wonders who is directing.

A few months back, Warner Bros. co-CEO Michael De Luca said that Beetlejuice 3 was “imminent.” But as Tim Burton told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a Beetlejuice threequel, he said, “Really? Nobody told me. Maybe I’ve been replaced.” Star Jenna Ortega was in on the interview as well and wondered if she had also been swapped out as Astrid Deetz since she hadn’t signed anything. While nothing has been made official for Beetlejuice 3, Ortega did have an idea of what could happen. “Maybe Astrid dies and goes to heaven instead [of the films’ Netherworld]. They should just take Baby Beetlejuice on tour and send him to Hawaii,” a nod to the original scrapped sequel, Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian.

But for Tim Burton, time simply isn’t on his side – and neither is a solid enough idea for Beetlejuice 3. “​​It took 35 years to make the second one, so by that time I’ll be 105. I know those odds are not good. I really, really enjoyed making this one, and [Warner Bros.] didn’t even really want to do it. We did it the same way I did the first one, with the actors doing improv. It was beautiful to see some of the old cast and have Jenna. But it’s like trying to re-create the Wednesday dance scene. I love the characters, but I don’t necessarily see it.” He also didn’t care for the idea of someone actually replacing him, saying he’s overly protective of any of his characters. For her part, Ortega added that she would refuse to reprise Astrid should Burton actually be replaced as director.

Whether or not Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ends up being dug up, Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega will continue their working relationship, as Wednesday – which comes partly from Tim Burton Productions and saw the director helming half of the first season’s episodes (with another four lined up for this summer’s sophomore go) – has already been renewed for a third season.

Do you think a third Beetlejuice movie could work? If it does move forward, is Tim Burton the only director that should be hired?