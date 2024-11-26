Beetlejuice Beetlejuice begins streaming on Max next week

Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be streaming on the Max service as of the first week of December

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, streaming

It’s showtime! On Max. Or, it will be soon. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE) and a project that was originally expected to receive a straight-to-streaming release, reached theatres back in September (you can read our review at THIS LINK), and it managed to rack up over $450 million at the global box office. PVOD and physical media releases followed, and now Deadline has confirmed that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be streaming on the Max service as of December 6th. It will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, December 7 at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, wrote the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz (now the host of a TV series called Ghost House with Lydia Deetz); Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Lydia’s boyfriend Rory,  Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s ex-wife, and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, as a character named Jeremy Frazier.

Will you be streaming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Max? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

