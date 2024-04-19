Screamboat: Mickey Mouse horror film will get a 2025 theatrical release

On January 1st, the earliest versions of Mickey Mouse – seen in the animated shorts Plane Crazy, The Gallopin’ Gaucho, and most famously Steamboat Willie – became public domain… which, of course, means we’re now going to get multiple horror movies that feature characters inspired by Mickey Mouse. Within the first three days of the year, we saw the short film The Vanishing of S.S. Willie, a trailer for the slasher movie Mickey’s Mouse Trap, and an announcement that Terrifier 2 producers Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy and director Steven LaMorte, who previously made the Grinch-inspired horror movie The Mean One, were teaming up for a Steamboat Willie-inspired horror flick. Now it has been confirmed that the movie is called Screamboat , and Iconic Events Releasing will be giving it a theatrical release sometime in 2025.

Screamboat is expected to start filming in the spring and will tell the story of a mischievous mouse that stalks a group of New Yorkers on a late night ferry ride, unleashing murderous mayhem on a relaxing commute. Can the ship’s motley crew of travelers find a way to stop a killer creature who has developed a taste for tourists? LaMorte previously told Variety that the sadistic mouse will be referred to as Steamboat Willie, not as Mickey Mouse. A press release tells us “the filmmaker and his producers promising buckets of blood and unhinged chaos as their miniature mouse attacks a group of ferry commuters against the unmistakable backdrop of New York City’s iconic skyline. Screamboat will feature a mix of practical creature effects, miniatures, and cutting edge virtual production to showcase its very mischievous monster slashing his way through a ferry of fear.”

Steven Menkin, President and Co-Founder of Iconic Events, provided the following statement: “ Iconic Events couldn’t be more excited to get in on the ground floor of what is going to be a fun and terror-filled ride. Allowing filmmakers like Steven LaMorte the opportunity to showcase their films in movie theaters nationwide and bring horror fans together to experience this unique story is what Iconic is all about. We are more than excited to partner together on Screamboat. “

LaMorte added, “ I’m thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to bring Screamboat to theaters across the country. We’re collaborating with incredible artists both in front of the camera and behind the scenes to bring a very unhinged horror comedy to life in the way it’s meant to be seen – on the big screen. We can’t wait for audiences to meet our mischievous, murderous mouse! “

La Morte is producing Screamboat with Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, and the previously mentioned Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy.

