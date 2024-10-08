The Night Agent receives very early season 3 renewal, but season 2 has been pushed back

The Night Agent receives a very early renewal for season 3, but the wait for season 2 just got a lot longer.

If you’re a fan of The Night Agent, you’ll be pleased to know that the Netflix action-thriller series has received a very early season 3 renewal. However, there is some bad news. The second season, which was originally slated to be released this year, has been pushed back to winter 2025. That will make the gap between seasons almost two years. Quite the wait.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait as long for The Night Agent season 3. Production is aiming to kick off in Istanbul by the end of the year, followed by a New York shoot in 2025. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is “ a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. ” The series stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, and more.

Netflix also dropped a few first-look images for The Night Agent season 2, which you can check out below.

The first season of The Night Agent was hugely popular upon release, with 98.2M views in its first 91 days. It currently occupies the #7 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular (English) TV Shows of all time, standing alongside Netflix heavyweights such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Wednesday.

While many obviously people tuned in for the first season of The Night Agent, our own Alex Maidy wasn’t a fan. “ Despite solid chemistry from the leads and a couple of surprising supporting performances, The Night Agent is a ploddingly dull series that fails to capitalize on the talented actors on screen by placing them into a predictable and overlong origin story that could have worked better as a feature film, ” wrote Maidy in his review of the series. Here’s hoping he finds the second season to be an improvement.

Are you looking forward to season 2 (and season 3) of The Night Agent?