The Night Manager season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston series returns in January

Two years have gone by since Prime Video and the BBC officially announced that they were moving forward with two more seasons of the series The Night Manager , with Tom Hiddleston remaining in the lead role. It’s been a long wait, but season 2 of the show is finally ready to premiere on January 11th – and exactly one month out from that date, a trailer for the new episodes has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

Eight Years Later

Created by David Farr and based on a 1993 novel by John le Carré, the first season of The Night Manager saw Hiddleston taking on the role of Jonathan Pine, the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and a former British soldier. Pine is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper. Season 2 will pick up eight years after the events of the first season, moving beyond the story told in the novel.

In addition to Hiddleston, season 2 brings Olivia Colman (The Favourite) back to her BAFTA-winning role as Angela Burr. Also reprising their roles from the first season are Alistair Petrie (Sex Education), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Michael Nardone (Traces), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place). New additions include Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters), and Hayley Squires (Beau Is Afraid).

Here’s the synopsis: Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

Premiere

The first three episodes of The Night Manager season 2 will premiere on Sunday, January, 11, 2026, on Prime Video, with one new episode releasing every Sunday, until the season finale on Sunday, February 1. All six episodes will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The Night Manager comes to us from The Ink Factory, in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish partner Nostromo Pictures. The Ink Factory is headed up by le Carré’s sons Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell, and they provided the following statement: “ Season 1 of The Night Manager proved a landmark moment for the golden era of television – uniting on-screen and behind-the-camera talent at the top of their game – and an audience reception which was beyond our wildest imagining. Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré’s original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible. “

Are you looking forward to The Night Manager season 2? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I haven’t watched the first season yet, but this is a show I’m interested in checking out.