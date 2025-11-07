Tom Hiddleston aims to keep his cool in the season 2 teaser trailer for The Night Manager

A lot of secret agents are known to let the stresses of their job make them explode, but as Tom Hiddleston says in the teaser trailer for The Night Manager season 2, “I will not explode.” The Prime Video series is ready to kick off another season with six episodes that will start streaming with the first three episodes debuting on Sunday, January, 11, 2026. Amazon has just dropped the new teaser trailer to see what the fans have in store for this continuation.

The official synopsis from Amazon reads,

“Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.”

Stephen Garrett of Channel 7 returns as the leading executive producer on the series. He is joined by Stephen and Simon Cornwell, Michele Wolkoff, and Tessa Inkelaar for The Ink Factory; Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall; Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures; Georgi Banks-Davies, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hiddleston; William D. Johnson for Demarest Films, Nick Cornwell for John le Carré, Susanne Bier, Chris Rice for FIFTH SEASON and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.

Additional information from the press release reads,

“Based on the characters created by John le Carré, The Night Manager Season Two is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed in full by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls). The Night Manager was made by the award-winning London and LA-based independent studio The Ink Factory (The Pigeon Tunnel, The Little Drummer Girl) in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish collaborator Nostromo Pictures.”