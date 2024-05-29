The Night Manager season 2 adds Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones & The Six

Last month, Prime Video and the BBC officially announced that they are moving forward with two more seasons of the series The Night Manager , with Tom Hiddleston remaining in the lead role. Someone who is not expected to return for season 2 is Elizabeth Debicki, who played Hiddleston’s character’s “secret lover” – but maybe he’ll find love again. Variety reports that Camila Morrone, who recently starred in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, has signed on to join Hiddleston in the cast of The Night Manager season 2. Details on Morrone’s character have not yet been revealed.

Created by David Farr and based on a 1993 novel by John le Carré, the first season of The Night Manager saw Hiddleston taking on the role of Jonathan Pine, the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and a former British soldier. Pine is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper. Season 2 will pick up eight years after the events of the first season, moving beyond the story told in the novel.

Hugh Laurie played Richard Roper in the first season and was also an executive producer on the show. While Laurie remains on board as executive producer for seasons 2 and 3, it’s not clear if he’s going to be showing up on screen. Hiddleston is also an executive producer on the series, and season 2 is set to be directed by I Hate Suzie’s Georgi Banks-Davies.

The Night Manager comes to us from The Ink Factory, in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish partner Nostromo Pictures. The Ink Factory is headed up by le Carré’s sons Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell, and they provided the following statement: “ Season 1 of The Night Manager proved a landmark moment for the golden era of television – uniting on-screen and behind-the-camera talent at the top of their game – and an audience reception which was beyond our wildest imagining. Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré’s original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible. “

I became a fan of Camila Morrone while watching her performance in Daisy Jones & The Six, so I’m glad to see her joining the cast of another interesting show. Are you looking forward to The Night Manager season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.