The Night Manager: Tom Hiddleston returns for season 2 and 3 of spy thriller series

More than thirteen months have gone by since we heard that a second season of the Prime Video and the BBC series The Night Manager was in the works, being developed under the codename of Steelworks. At the time, there were rumblings that The Night Manager might even receive a two-season order… but season 2 and season 3 had not officially been given the greenlight yet at that time. That green light is shining now, though. Deadline broke the news that Prime Video and the BBC are officially moving forward with two more seasons of the show, with Tom Hiddleston remaining in the lead role.

Created by David Farr and based on a 1993 novel by John le Carré, the first season of The Night Manager saw Hiddleston taking on the role of Jonathan Pine, the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and a former British soldier. Pine is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper. Season 2 will pick up eight years after the events of the first season, moving beyond the story told in the novel.

Hugh Laurie played Richard Roper in the first season and was also an executive producer on the show. While Laurie remains on board as executive producer for seasons 2 and 3, it’s not clear if he’s going to be showing up on screen. Hiddleston is also an executive producer on the series, and season 2 is set to be directed by I Hate Suzie’s Georgi Banks-Davies.

The Night Manager comes to us from The Ink Factory, in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish partner Nostromo Pictures. The Ink Factory is headed up by le Carré’s sons Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell, and they provided the following statement: “ Season 1 of The Night Manager proved a landmark moment for the golden era of television – uniting on-screen and behind-the-camera talent at the top of their game – and an audience reception which was beyond our wildest imagining. Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré’s original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible. “

Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders added: “ We are elated to bring additional seasons of The Night Manager to our Prime Video customers. The combination of terrific source material, the wonderful team at The Ink Factory, a great writer in David Farr, an award-winning director in Georgi Banks-Davies, as well as the talented cast truly make the series the full package. ” BBC content boss Charlotte Moore said, “ After years of fervent speculation I’m incredibly excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series. “

Hiddleston had this to say: “ The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. “

Are you a fan of The Night Manager, and are you glad to hear Tom Hiddleston is coming back for both a season 2 and a season 3? Let us know by leaving a comment below.