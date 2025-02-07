Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace will be hunted in survival thriller The Nowhere Game

Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace are set to star in the “hunting humans” survival thriller The Nowhere Game

By
Mckenna Grace

There have been many “hunting humans” thrillers, horror films, and action movies released over the decades – and Deadline has just broken the news on a new “hunting humans” project that is set to star Kiernan Shipka (The Last Showgirl) and Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire). This one is called The Nowhere Game and has David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell (The Djinn) on board to direct from a screenplay by Alex Pototsky that was featured on the 2023 Black List, a showcase of the industry’s most liked unproduced screenplays.

The Nowhere Game will follow Carin (Grace) and Allie (Shipka), whose road trip takes a harrowing turn when the two young women are kidnapped by a cold-blooded sadist and thrust into a brutal game of survival. With a short head start, Carin and Allie will be set loose in the forest with limited supplies while being hunted in front of an online audience watching in grim fascination. With no sign of civilization and no way to call for help, the women rely on their wits and each other to evade capture. Navigating the hostile wilderness, they discover eerie clues left behind by previous “contestants,” painting a grim picture of the stakes they face. As the hunter closes in, realization dawns on them: surviving isn’t just improbable — it’s nearly impossible. Carin and Allie must shed their fear and transform from prey to predator to bring this twisted game to its final, bloody conclusion.

Deadline notes that “Charbonier and Powell are lifelong friends who recently completed their third feature, Push, a horror thriller starring Alicia Sanz and Raul Castillo. Their first film, The Boy Behind the Door, had its world premiere at the 2020 edition of Fantastic Fest, releasing on Shudder along with their indie horror-fantasy The Djinn, which was acquired by IFC.”

The Nowhere Game is being produced by Erik Feig’s Picturestart. WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing domestic rights, with WME Independent handling international. Deadline points out that “Picturestart is coming off of Sundance success with Together, the body horror pic starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, which sold to Neon for a reported $17M, in one of the only big deals of this year’s festival.”

Does The Nowhere Game sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Kiernan Shipka / Mckenna Grace thriller by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
