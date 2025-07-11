Tom Holland says Nolan’s The Odyssey is ‘Unlike anything we’ve ever seen’ while praising the filmmaker’s impeccable style and craft

Few films garner as much hype as the latest Christopher Nolan release, and according to Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Cherry, Uncharted), the filmmaker’s next opus, The Odyssey, is no exception. Speaking to Variety about his Odyssey experience, Holland praised the ensemble cast, elaborate sets, and the director’s impeccable attention to detail.

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set,” Holland said when asked about his experience on The Odyssey set. “Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Holland, who in the past was known for having loose lips about Marvel projects, loves to talk a big game. Still, who could blame him? The mere thought of Christopher Nolan adapting Homer’s epic poem is almost too awesome to comprehend.

“Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure,” Holland continued. “To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had.”

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Naturally, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is as epic as the poem the film is based, with Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Stewart, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, and Elyes Gabel leading the cast.

Do you believe Tom Holland when he says Nolan’s The Odyssey is unlike anything we’ve ever seen? We won’t know until the film is unleashed in theaters on July 17, 2026.