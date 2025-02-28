The Parenting trailer: Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Parker Posey comedy horror film is coming to Max

A trailer has been released for the horror comedy The Parenting, which is set to reach the Max streaming service in a couple of weeks

The Max streaming service recently announced that they will be releasing the comedy horror film The Parenting on Thursday, March 13th – and with that date just a couple of weeks away, a trailer for The Parenting has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The film has the following synopsis: A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

An impressive cast was assembled for The Parenting, including Nik Dodani (Twisters), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Brian Cox (Succession), Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), and Vivian Bang (Swedish Dicks). Dodani and Flynn take on the roles of Rohan and Josh, with Cox and Falco as Frank and Sharon, Kudrow and Norris as Liddy and Cliff, Posey as the eccentric Brenda, and Bang as meddlesome BFF Sara.

The Parenting was directed by Craig Johnson, whose previous credits include True Adolescents and The Skeleton Twins, from a screenplay written by Kent Sublette, who has many years of Saturday Night Live writing credits to his name and also co-wrote the 2011 dark comedy Lucky.

The film was produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner, with Richard Brener, Chris Pan, David Neustadter, and Jared Ian Goldman serving as executive producers. Filming took place back in 2022; the movie has been sitting on a shelf for a while due to the Warner Bros. Discovery shake-up that happened right after The Parenting went into production.

What did you think of the trailer for The Parenting? Will you be watching this movie when it reaches the Max streaming service? Let us know by leaving a comment below.